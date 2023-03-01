Black History Month
Wednesday’s Forecast

For now, just more springlike warmth. Then, stormy weather possible late Thursday to Friday morning. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Happy Wednesday! And welcome to March! Some fog will be possible this morning. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a slight chance for rain showers. Afternoon highs again in the 70s and 80s. A cold front arrives by Friday. This will bring wetter and possibly stormier weather to our region from late Thursday through Friday morning. And then we’ll get the payoff of cooler and much drier conditions for the second half of Friday into the weekend.

