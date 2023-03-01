Warm and muggy today

Welcome to March! The warm weather is sticking around for the first few days of the month. We’ll be in the low 80s this afternoon, and we’ll see more sunshine later today. There is a small chance for isolated showers. Tonight will be another warm and muggy night. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s and low 70s.

On Thursday, it will become very breezy ahead of a low pressure system and cold front. A few showers are possible during the day, and we’ll easily reach the low 80s. The cold front will bring a broken line of showers and storms early Friday morning. The severe weather risk for us is very low, but we’ll watch out in case any storms remain strong.

After the front passes, the humidity will plummet. Friday will be much drier and breezy. Highs will be in the mid 70s. We’ll finally have a chilly morning on Saturday with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Saturday and Sunday will both be gorgeous! Highs will be in the mid 70s with tons of sunshine.

