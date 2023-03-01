TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole forms at Hwy 90 intersection in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi will need to avoid Beauvoir Road until further notice.

A sinkhole has developed on Highway 90 at Beauvoir Road, and both northbound lanes are closed while repairs are made.

City officials told WLOX the sinkhole is related to ongoing infrastructure work in the area.

Please use an alternate route until further notice.

