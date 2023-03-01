Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole forms at Hwy 90 intersection in Biloxi

Traffic advisory
Traffic advisory(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi will need to avoid Beauvoir Road until further notice.

A sinkhole has developed on Highway 90 at Beauvoir Road, and both northbound lanes are closed while repairs are made.

City officials told WLOX the sinkhole is related to ongoing infrastructure work in the area.

Please use an alternate route until further notice.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County deputies responded to a suspected burglary call around 10:15 p.m. near Merlin...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Harrison Co.
Adjacent to Margaritaville Resort, Paradise Pier offers thrill rides and refreshments all while...
Paradise Pier opens this weekend in Biloxi
Billy Shanell Nailer, Jr., 50
Biloxi man sentenced 20 years after shooting arrow at boater
During the search, no bomb was found, so investigators began developing a suspect, leading to...
One person arrested after bomb threat made in Picayune
Woman charged with sexual misconduct at Metro Jail
“Oh, your booty is popping!”: Metro inmate allegedly says to jail nurse

Latest News

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the ticket matched all five numbers from...
Winning lottery ticket sold in Biloxi
Warm and muggy today. A little cooler this weekend.
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Singing River Health System is the first in Mississippi to offer innovative Bridge Enhanced ACL...
Singing River Health System offering new, innovative ACT treatment
Walt's Look Around: Robert Johnson's family and musical heritage
New Robert Johnson biography to feature unreleased photos and new life insights, Smithsonian announces