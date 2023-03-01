Black History Month
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi causing traffic delays on Hwy 57 near the Jackson/George County line

No one was injured in the crash at Old Hwy 57 and Broome School Road, but drivers should expect...
No one was injured in the crash at Old Hwy 57 and Broome School Road, but drivers should expect travel delays in the area.(MHP Troop K)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON/GEORGE COUNTIES, Miss. (WLOX) - State Troopers are working an overturned truck crash near the Jackson/George County line.

A semi-truck flipped near the intersection of Old Highway 57 and Broome School Road. No one was injured in the crash, but drivers should expect travel delays in the area.

