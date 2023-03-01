TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi causing traffic delays on Hwy 57 near the Jackson/George County line
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON/GEORGE COUNTIES, Miss. (WLOX) - State Troopers are working an overturned truck crash near the Jackson/George County line.
A semi-truck flipped near the intersection of Old Highway 57 and Broome School Road. No one was injured in the crash, but drivers should expect travel delays in the area.
