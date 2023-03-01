TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi causing traffic delays on Hwy 57 near the Jackson/George County line

JACKSON/GEORGE COUNTIES, Miss. (WLOX) - State Troopers are working an overturned truck crash near the Jackson/George County line.

A semi-truck flipped near the intersection of Old Highway 57 and Broome School Road. No one was injured in the crash, but drivers should expect travel delays in the area.

Highway 57 and Broome School Road, George County.



State Troopers are at the scene of a rolled-over semi-truck.



No injuries are reported in the crash. Motorists can expect travel delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/rCDQIUf8f9 — MHP BILOXI (@MHPTroopK) March 1, 2023

