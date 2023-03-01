Staying warm for the beginning of March

We’ve ended February with some very warm weather. The rest of the night will be mild, and a little fog is possible. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is the first day of March, and it’s going to be another warm day! Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. There is a chance for isolated showers, but most of us will stay dry. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday will be breezy and warm. We will be back in the low 80s. Some showers are possible in the afternoon, but any rain will be light.

A cold front will bring some showers and storms early Friday morning. While there’s a chance a few storms could be strong, the higher risk for severe weather will be north of us. The humidity will drop drastically by Friday, and we’ll be a little cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Cooler air will settle in by Saturday morning. Lows will be in the low 50s. Saturday and Sunday will both be stunning! We’ll see nothing but sunshine, and highs will be in the mid 70s.

