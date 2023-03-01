Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Staying warm for the beginning of March

Still warm again tomorrow. A little cooler this weekend.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ve ended February with some very warm weather. The rest of the night will be mild, and a little fog is possible. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is the first day of March, and it’s going to be another warm day! Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. There is a chance for isolated showers, but most of us will stay dry. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday will be breezy and warm. We will be back in the low 80s. Some showers are possible in the afternoon, but any rain will be light.

A cold front will bring some showers and storms early Friday morning. While there’s a chance a few storms could be strong, the higher risk for severe weather will be north of us. The humidity will drop drastically by Friday, and we’ll be a little cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Cooler air will settle in by Saturday morning. Lows will be in the low 50s. Saturday and Sunday will both be stunning! We’ll see nothing but sunshine, and highs will be in the mid 70s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adjacent to Margaritaville Resort, Paradise Pier offers thrill rides and refreshments all while...
Paradise Pier opens this weekend in Biloxi
Harrison County deputies responded to a suspected burglary call around 10:15 p.m. near Merlin...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Harrison Co.
Billy Shanell Nailer, Jr., 50
Biloxi man sentenced 20 years after shooting arrow at boater
Jonathan Wayne Smith, a former employee of the Jackson County Road Department, is facing one...
Former Jackson County employee pleads guilty to embezzlement
Recovery efforts postponed for man who fell from barge into Miss. River

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Possible strong storms late Thursday
Warm today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Storms possible Thursday
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast
Another nice spring day today to round out the month of February! A cold front is coming later...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast