Paradise Pier capitalizes on more family-friendly tourism

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi is getting ready for its next big attraction to open on Friday. We’ve been telling you about all of the work and money that’s gone into building Paradise Pier. We’re also exploring what the new park means for tourism in our area.

Fun for everyone is what Paradise Pier is capitalizing on at Margaritaville Biloxi.

Beyond the new attraction and rides, this park further closes the gap between the Coast’s casino industry and family-friendly entertainment.

“Growth is what I think about it as,” said Zachary Holifield, Coastal Mississippi Sales & Business Development Director. “It’s an example of our destination going to another level.”

Holifield works for Coastal Mississippi, the organization promoting tourism in South Mississippi.

Having a new destination like Paradise Pier is a major talking point when attracting more tourists.

“Spring break is coming, and people are looking for a lot of things to do. It gives us something to promote and look forward to,” he said.

It’s also a draw for the folks who call the Mississippi Gulf Coast home.

“We hope that our locals take advantage of it as well and take their kids out to go explore on the secret coast,” Holifield said.

The Margaritaville team told WLOX News the massive observation wheel is named the Biloxi Tide Turner for a reason.

It’s because they believe it will change the tide for family fun on the Coast.

Paradise Pier officially opens this Friday.

