One person arrested after bomb threat made in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Picayune police have a suspect in custody accused of making a fake bomb threat.

On Feb. 25 around 4 p.m., officers responded to Claiborne Hill to the report of a bomb threat.

Officers immediately evacuated the store and parking lot when they arrived on scene. Investigators arrived and immediately began searching the area for a bomb, with the fire department assisting.

During the search, no bomb was found, so investigators began developing a suspect, leading to the arrest of Micah Byron Mitchell on Tuesday.

“I appreciate the understanding and cooperation that customers had the day of the threat,” said Chief Joe Quave. “The public’s safety is our top priority and we will go to all lengths possible to hold those accountable that threaten it. Our investigators wasted no time investigating this case and I am very thankful for their hard work.”

