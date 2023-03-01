Medical professional warns of spike in pollen allergens

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Medical professionals are seeing a spike in pollen allergy patients.

“The pollen has really spiked. We’re are probably at one of the highest levels we’ve been at for a while,” said Jessie Lindsey, a nurse practitioner with AlphaCare Urgent Care.

Spring has sprung in Mississippi, at least that’s what it feels like here on the Gulf Coast.

The return of pollen is landing some in urgent care to treat symptoms like runny nose, sneezing, and swelling around the eyes.

“This is common of the histamine release your body does when it’s affected by pollen. Many trees release their pollen with the flowers right now and of course, you’re seeing pollen all over your vehicles,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey admits the rise in patients is alarming.

“We’re probably seeing close to 20 to 25 that’s strictly more sinus symptoms, but we have seen an increase about 10-15% more than what we have been seeing of allergy symptoms,” Lindsey said.

Here’s what you should know when choosing a medication: Select antihistamines, decongestants and nasal sprays.

She also warns folks diagnosed with asthma to monitor symptoms regularly.

“If it is untreated, it could be something more. Remind people to be aware and use rescue inhalers if they have them,” she said.

