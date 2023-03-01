Manhunt underway after 3 illegal immigrants escape ICE vehicle in Mississippi

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three men in the U.S. illegally are at large Tuesday night, and a manhunt is underway through a wooded area in parts of Scott and Newton Counties.

The men, all from Honduras, were being transported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers when they escaped the ICE vehicle at a Love’s truck stop off Highway 20.

Two of the men managed to remove the handcuffs. The third was still cuffed when last seen, according to Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee. In addition to charges related to their alien status, at least one is expected to be charged with burglary and at least one with driving under the influence, Lee said.

Officers from Newton, Scott, and Rankin County Sheriff’s Departments, including at least one K-9 unit and the Mississippi Highway Patrol are all involved in the search.

