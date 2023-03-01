Man lost at sea survives off ketchup; Heinz plans to buy him a boat

Black History Month
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – After an international search, Heinz has finally made contact with the so-called “Ketchup Boat Guy.”

Dominica sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain him.

Once Francois was back on dry land, Heinz wanted to give him a new boat but struggled to find him.

Heinz reached out to both the Dominica government and the Colombian Navy that rescued Francois, then turned to social media.

Heinz said the search spanned six continents and took thousands of messages, shares and likes, but finally ended in success.

At last check, the company plans to buy Francois a new state-of-the-art boat.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

