Long-time Ingalls employee retires after opening doors for others in the industry

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - As Black History Month comes to a close on Tuesday and we all head into Women’s History Month on Wednesday, there’s no better time to honor the legacy of Dorothy Shaw.

Shaw is credited by many with helping pave the way for other African American women inside the shipyard industry.

“My intent was to stay only six months,” she told WLOX.

Those six months turned into half a century.

She began working at Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula when she was 25 years old.

“There weren’t people of color in management positions at all,” Shaw said.

As the ethics director, she worked to spread awareness about diversity and inclusion across the shipyard and enforce the team’s ethics program. It’s a job that is now open to fill as she hangs up her hat for retirement.

“Still have work to do, but when I look back over 51 years where I started and where the company is today, we have climbed Mount Everest,” she said.

She leaves behind advice for anyone looking to get into the industry.

“Determination matters,” Shaw said. “Don’t be deterred by the naysayers because there will be those who come along and say, as with me, ‘You can not do this. You don’t even belong here.’ And I have proved all of them wrong.”

Although she’s now retired, we might still see Shaw around.

“I will always be a community activist,” she said.

Shaw plans to continue serving on the boards of the Boys and Girls Club, the United Way, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Renaissance Community Loan Fund.

“She’s been a part of the community fabric for as long as I can remember,” said Paige Roberts, president of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.

Roberts said Shaw was a long-time and memorable member of the chamber who served for about 20 years.

“Even though Dorothy worked for Ingalls, which is one of our biggest industries, she wanted to make sure that the small businesses were honored,” Roberts said. “And she helped make that happen, and it’s still going strong today.”

Shaw’s last day at the shipyard was Tuesday.

After traveling to visit family members in Texas, she said she plans to get right back to work with the Moss Point Rotary Club.

“I’ve had so many people come by my office today to say how much I have meant to them,” she said. “What they really don’t know is how much they have meant to me.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.