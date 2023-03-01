Black History Month
Construction on the exterior of the Saenger Theatre comes to an end

The city now seeks funding and is working on plans for interior renovations.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A historic landmark in Biloxi has been undergoing its first round of renovations, but there’s still lots of work to do to get the Saenger Theatre back up and running.

Construction on the exterior of Biloxi’s historic Saenger Theatre is finally complete.

The building closed in March 2018 because of safety concerns and structural issues, and while the exterior renovations are done, the work is far from over.

The city is seeking funding and working on the plans for the interior renovations.

There’s also a search for a way to run and maintain the theater once it opens back up.

Renovations inside are currently estimated to be around $3 million.

Cecilia Dobbs Walton with the City of Biloxi said officials are doing everything possible to open the theater’s doors.

“There is no timeline as of right now of when the internal phase is going to start and be complete, and there’s no timeline set yet as when the building is going to open,” she said. “But know that the city of Biloxi is doing all that they can to bring the building back to its original state and to make it a gem and enjoyable for all the groups, public, and for visitors to enjoy in the future.”

The exterior renovations cost over $2 million.

