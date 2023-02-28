Tuesday’s Forecast

A nice and comfortable morning with temperatures in the 70s. Not the usual February morning chill in the 40s like we typically get. Plan on spring-like temperatures this afternoon in the lower to mid 80s. While a stray rain shower can’t be completely ruled out, most of Coastal MS will probably steer clear of wet weather today. Looking ahead, a cold front will arrive from Thursday to Friday. This will bring our highest rain chance of the week, especially from late Thursday night through Friday morning. That same timeframe will also be when we unfortunately have a potential for damaging thunderstorms as well. Turning drier Friday PM into the weekend along with a cooldown.

