Stone County parents discuss ways to prevent crimes involving teens

By Stephanie Poole
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, Stone County law enforcement met with parents to help better protect teenagers in schools.

How well do you know your child?

Who does your student speak with on a weekly basis online?

Those are the questions from local and state leaders during a social media, gun violence, and drug awareness workshop.

“We’re trying to educate parents about the problems and issues we’re seeing with their students,” said Sgt. Steve Taylor, an investigator with the Wiggins Police Department.

On Monday night, Taylor listed the number of previous sex extortion cases just in one Stone County school: four.

He said the fight to prevent students from falling into the dangerous trap of online predators, cyber bullying, and drug abuse starts here, with parents.

“Trying to make them aware of the fake drugs that’s going around in the community that kids are overdosing on. We’ve had several cases of sex extortion in the Stone County High School. Wanting parents to be aware and monitor what their children are doing on social media,” said Taylor.

Agencies are working to also reduce youth engagement with firearms.

“We’ve had a few shootings in the city of Wiggins. Three of them were by teenagers, and the recent one was by a 15-year-old.”

Taylor said your child should use one of these resources if they’re confronted with one of these issues.

“Notify us, the school resources officer, a teacher, one parent . We’re going to try and get these people in custody,” said Taylor.

