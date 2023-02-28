Local organization helps ease financial burden during prom night

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Kind Heart organization is offering high school students in Hancock County a stress-free prom night by handing out prom dresses and tuxedos to help ease some financial burden for families.

“We’ve really had a great turnout with donations for our dresses,” said Dannette Necaise, Executive Director of Kind Heart. “We have 74 dresses at this time. Our suits and tuxedos are a little more limited. I would like to see a better number of those to give back.”

Necaise says she is happy with the donations so far. The project started all thanks to an idea from one of their own.

“One of the ladies from the organization mentioned that she had three teenage daughters, and this would be an awesome way to help the students who more than likely wouldn’t be able to attend prom without something like this,” said Necaise.

Members of the community stepped up, donating prom related items, like corsages, and discounted gifts, like coupons for a hair salon. All of this helps make sure prom can be a memorable night despite a child’s financial status.

“We’ve actually had a few individuals reach out to provide makeup for the day of the event and do the full works of makeup,” said Necaise. “We have other businesses like Love You More Creations. They’re going to donate corsage sets and Big Momma’s Kitchen will donate ‘Dinner for Two.’”

Necaise said this project is special because while many people focus on helping families with food, they often forget what the children are missing.

“They don’t think about how many students go without attending these memorable moments or attending other things because finances don’t allow it,” said Necaise. “So we want to be able to help in those areas where food is pretty much helped with, lights and bills are helped with. We want to help in other areas that aren’t touched on that much.”

Kind Heart will have a raffle event at the Necaise Crossing Craft Show Egg-stravaganza on March 11 to help with Project Prom.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.