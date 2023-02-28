Life Church of Gautier holds food distribution to assist community members

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the congregation at Life Church of Gautier held a food distribution to assist local residents who struggle with affordability.

The rising inflation rates have brought hardship to many on the Gulf Coast and the country. Church volunteers loaded up boxes and bags filled with food for hours amid an endless line of cars.

Marilyn Sims is one of the community members that attended the distribution. She said rising food costs hit her family hard.

“We’ve been on a fixed income this is help,” Sims said. “With the price of food now, this is a big help.”

Local Shirley Broadnex said she appreciates the church’s assistance.

“It is a blessing to be able to have somebody to help somebody else,” Broadnex said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Pastor Shirley Stiltner said its greater to be a blessing than to receive a blessing.

“God says that we are to be the hands of feet of Jesus and how else can you show people the love of God does you know you do something for them,” Stiltner said. “You don’t just say you got a problem OK I’ll pray for you and go on. Will do something for you if it’s in our power to do it we’ll do it.”

Broadnex said she hopes the distribution will benefit many in the future.

“I pray that everybody will be able to feed and take care of themselves and do what they’re supposed to do and just thank God because this is a blessing,” she said.

