Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure pedals hope to end poverty housing

By Bill Snyder
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Serving others by riding on two wheels is what the riders with the Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure do to help bring awareness to poverty housing.

They begin each day with some devotion and prayer. Then the 13 riders pedal away on another adventure, this one consisting of 658 miles in two weeks, from Pensacola, Florida, all the way to Galveston, Texas, with stops along the way.

“It’s a grassroots organization, Christian, nonprofit. I was actually a financial advisor before, but I felt this was a calling, so I dropped my old life, picked this up and started a couple of years ago,” said Neil Mullikin.

Monday night, they stopped at First United Methodist in Pascagoula. Tuesday, they’ll bed down at St. Rose De Lima in Bay St. Louis.

“Affordable housing is an amazing issue right now, and we’re doing what we can to eliminate that,” said Diane Bies.

They’ve been doing this since 2008. Since then, they’ve ridden more than 1.5 million miles and raised more than $4 million for the cause.

“The end in mind is to eliminate poverty housing. I know that might be unrealistic in the short term, but I can only make a step in that direction,” Mullikin added.

