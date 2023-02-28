Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Coast couple celebrates 69th anniversary

Sheldon and Mary Cambre celebrated their 69th anniversary Monday at Brookdale Assisted Living and Memory Care.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - To have and to hold for 69 years. Sheldon and Mary Cambre have stayed true to those wedding vows for nearly seven decades.

The Cambres got married in their early 20s. Monday afternoon, they celebrated their 69th anniversary at Brookdale Assisted Living and Memory Care in Biloxi.

The couple says they’ve cherished every moment of their lives together.

“It goes by real quick,” Sheldon Cambre said. “It’s a short time when you’ve been in love and you’re compatible like we have been.”

To make the celebration extra special, a musician came in to perform their wedding song, and the staff cooked one of Mary’s shrimp casserole recipes for their anniversary dinner.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adjacent to Margaritaville Resort, Paradise Pier offers thrill rides and refreshments all while...
Paradise Pier opens this weekend in Biloxi
Billy Shanell Nailer, Jr., 50
Biloxi man sentenced 20 years after shooting arrow at boater
Jonathan Wayne Smith, a former employee of the Jackson County Road Department, is facing one...
Former Jackson County employee pleads guilty to embezzlement
The outdoor market runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. when open.
Mississippi Antique Galleria introduces monthly outdoor market
Recovery efforts postponed for man who fell from barge into Miss. River

Latest News

Sheldon and Mary Cambre celebrated their 69th anniversary Monday at Brookdale Assisted Living...
Coast couple celebrates 69th anniversary
Life of Gautier will be doing another distribution with Feeding the Gulf Coast on Wednesday...
Life Church of Gautier holds food distribution to assist community members
Amanda Glover Evans and Sharonda Allen share details on how you can sign up for this upcoming...
Co-parenting classes from the Harrison County Advocacy Center
Unsung Heroes: Women of the Civil Rights Movement