Coast couple celebrates 69th anniversary

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - To have and to hold for 69 years. Sheldon and Mary Cambre have stayed true to those wedding vows for nearly seven decades.

The Cambres got married in their early 20s. Monday afternoon, they celebrated their 69th anniversary at Brookdale Assisted Living and Memory Care in Biloxi.

The couple says they’ve cherished every moment of their lives together.

“It goes by real quick,” Sheldon Cambre said. “It’s a short time when you’ve been in love and you’re compatible like we have been.”

To make the celebration extra special, a musician came in to perform their wedding song, and the staff cooked one of Mary’s shrimp casserole recipes for their anniversary dinner.

