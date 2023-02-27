Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Very warm and breezy today

Warm and breezy today
By Taylor Graham
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s toasty outside! We’re going to be in the low to mid 80s by the afternoon, and we could set new record highs today. It’s going to be breezy with winds from the southwest. Gusts over 30 MPH are possible, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

The wind will relax tonight, but we’ll stay mild. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 60s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay warm, and rain chances will remain slim. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday will remain warm and breezy ahead of a low pressure system. A cold front will bring a few showers and storms late Thursday into Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be cooler and breezy. High temperatures will drop into the low 70s. We could finally see some morning lows in the upper 40s by the weekend.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Police investigating Biloxi shooting
Mike Boyle, a cultivator and cannabis patient from Columbus, Miss., networks with vendors at...
State cannabis industry going through some growing pains
The outdoor market runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. when open.
Mississippi Antique Galleria introduces monthly outdoor market
Fungal infections hit Mississippi state
Fungal infection cases strike Mississippi
For 16 years, the bridge has had several visitors -- everyone from daily walkers to Marathon...
Biloxi Bay Bridge Pedestrian Walk to close for maintenance

Latest News

Warm and breezy today
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
FILE - Floodwaters slowly recede in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Sept. 1,...
Study: Back-to-back hurricanes likely to come more often
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Monday’s Forecast
Forecast calls for a windy Monday with record-warmth possible. Plus, looking ahead to possible...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast