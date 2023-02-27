Very warm and breezy today

It’s toasty outside! We’re going to be in the low to mid 80s by the afternoon, and we could set new record highs today. It’s going to be breezy with winds from the southwest. Gusts over 30 MPH are possible, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

The wind will relax tonight, but we’ll stay mild. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 60s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay warm, and rain chances will remain slim. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday will remain warm and breezy ahead of a low pressure system. A cold front will bring a few showers and storms late Thursday into Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be cooler and breezy. High temperatures will drop into the low 70s. We could finally see some morning lows in the upper 40s by the weekend.

