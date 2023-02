GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - State Troopers have cleared the scene of a rolled-over log truck in George County.

The crash happened on the eastbound ramp to Hwy 63 from Hwy 26. The on-ramp was closed while crews cleared the scene. Luckily, no one was injured.

Highway 26 and Highway 63, George County.



No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/AgcTw5Qkcb — MHP BILOXI (@MHPTroopK) February 27, 2023

