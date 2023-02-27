Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Paradise Pier opens this weekend

As for the city of Biloxi, there’s quite a bit on the city’s agenda. A list of upcoming...
As for the city of Biloxi, there’s quite a bit on the city’s agenda. A list of upcoming projects remain on the docket.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Families will have a new entertainment option beginning the first weekend in March.

Paradise Pier will open Friday, March 3 at 3 p.m. Adjacent to Margaritaville Resort, Paradise Pier offices thrill rides and refreshments all while overlooking the Mississippi Sound.

The park is set to open at 11 a.m. on weekends and 3 p.m. during the week.

Day passes start at $70 with non-rider ticket options available.

For more information on Paradise Pier, visit the website.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Police investigating Biloxi shooting
Mike Boyle, a cultivator and cannabis patient from Columbus, Miss., networks with vendors at...
State cannabis industry going through some growing pains
The outdoor market runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. when open.
Mississippi Antique Galleria introduces monthly outdoor market
Fungal infections hit Mississippi state
Fungal infection cases strike Mississippi
For 16 years, the bridge has had several visitors -- everyone from daily walkers to Marathon...
Biloxi Bay Bridge Pedestrian Walk to close for maintenance

Latest News

State Troopers are at the scene of a rolled-over log truck in George County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Log truck rollover crash blocks Hwy 63 on-ramp
Warm and breezy today
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
FILE - Floodwaters slowly recede in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Sept. 1,...
Study: Back-to-back hurricanes likely to come more often
The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour
Doobie Brothers world tour coming to Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum