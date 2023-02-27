Paradise Pier opens this weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Families will have a new entertainment option beginning the first weekend in March.

Paradise Pier will open Friday, March 3 at 3 p.m. Adjacent to Margaritaville Resort, Paradise Pier offices thrill rides and refreshments all while overlooking the Mississippi Sound.

The park is set to open at 11 a.m. on weekends and 3 p.m. during the week.

Day passes start at $70 with non-rider ticket options available.

For more information on Paradise Pier, visit the website.

