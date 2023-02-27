Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Monday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning! Can’t completely rule out some patchy fog in parts of South Mississippi this morning. Our latest weather forecast for today calls for partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will only be a slight chance of a rain shower so many of you are probably safe leaving the umbrella at home. The temperature today will climb to around 80 degrees. That will be quite warm for February. There will be breezy winds coming in from the southwest at around 10 to 20 miles per hour. So that breeze may provide a little relief from the heat. Looking ahead, this week’s highest rain chance could be around Thursday night as a cold front arrives. Unfortunately, there will be a risk of damaging thunderstorms with that for our region. Behind that front, drier and cooler air should arrive for Friday into the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Police investigating Biloxi shooting
Mike Boyle, a cultivator and cannabis patient from Columbus, Miss., networks with vendors at...
State cannabis industry going through some growing pains
Fungal infections hit Mississippi state
Fungal infection cases strike Mississippi
Renaissance Festival returns to Hattiesburg Zoo
7th annual Renaissance Festival announces return to Hattiesburg Zoo
In his fourth season at the University of Southern Mississippi, men's basketball coach Jay...
USM men’s basketball tops Texas State, clinches Sun Belt regular-season title

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Unseasonably warm temps continue
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Another warm day expected
Feeling like spring again today.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Eric's First Alert Forecast 2.26.23
May in February continues, cooler by end of the week?