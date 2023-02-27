Monday’s Forecast

Good morning! Can’t completely rule out some patchy fog in parts of South Mississippi this morning. Our latest weather forecast for today calls for partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will only be a slight chance of a rain shower so many of you are probably safe leaving the umbrella at home. The temperature today will climb to around 80 degrees. That will be quite warm for February. There will be breezy winds coming in from the southwest at around 10 to 20 miles per hour. So that breeze may provide a little relief from the heat. Looking ahead, this week’s highest rain chance could be around Thursday night as a cold front arrives. Unfortunately, there will be a risk of damaging thunderstorms with that for our region. Behind that front, drier and cooler air should arrive for Friday into the upcoming weekend.

