Mississippi Senior Beta Club Convention offers students chance to showcase their skills

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - High school students across Mississippi are being presented with an opportunity to showcase their skills at the Mississippi Senior Beta Club Convention. Students perform in front of judges in skilled categories such as robotics, dancing and mathematics -- all for one goal.

“The winners of these competitions will qualify to attend our national convention which will be this summer in Louisville, Kentucky,” said Bobby Hart.

This is a prize many students prepare for with the help from their teachers and their lessons on responsibility.

“We do not want them to go to school or to college not being prepared and never actually have done those positions before,” said Jasmine Page. “So, we are really pushing them, and they have been amazing at overcoming those obstacles and challenges coming their way.”

“Her goals for the kids are my goals as well,” said Josselynne Jones. “We work really well together in preparing kids for the future. We’re all about the future versus the now.”

While the students are focusing more on the competition, their supporters say they are proud of them regardless of the outcome.

“It’s just a great opportunity for them to showcase their strengths and talents and represent their schools and community,” said Hart. “It’s something these students take a lot of pride in what they do.”

“If they don’t place, we’re still proud of them, and if they do place, we’re still proud of them,” said Page. “Either way it goes, it’s the fact that they are willing to try and come out here and represent their school 100%.”

“When you come to a beta convention, you absolutely feel like ‘hey, we hear so much negativity in the youth today,’ and when you see what they are able to do at this convention, it gives you a lot of hope in the future that we will be ok.”

Tuesday will be the last day for the competition. It will continue next week at the Coliseum for 4th-8th graders.

