Mississippi Antique Galleria introduces monthly outdoor market

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, the Mississippi Antique Galleria in Gulfport held its first outdoor market.

The new event will take place on the last Sunday of each month. Eight vendors showed up this round. Some already do business inside the Galleria, but this outdoor market also draws folks who just want to set up shop for the day.

“We love the Farmer’s Market at Jones Park, and we really wanted to incorporate something like that on Sundays to really engage with the community and expand, branch out,” said co-manager Catherine Bennett. “The expansion of MAG, that’s the goal.”

The outdoor market runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. when open.

