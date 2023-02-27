MHSAA Basketball Playoffs head to Coliseum for semifinals, three Coast teams remaining

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The MHSAA Basketball Playoffs are winding down, and as the Coliseum prepares to host this year’s final games, three schools from coastal counties are just one win away from playing for new hardware.

In girls basketball, both Biloxi and Harrison Central came out on top during the 6A Quarterfinals at Pearl River Community College. Now, with a win from each team, the two teams could be primed to face each other for the fourth time this season -- Biloxi winning all three matchups.

Before that can happen, each team must first make their way past Germantown and Tupelo -- both teams having lost just twice up to this point in the season.

Here’s the complete picture of the girls basketball playoffs this week:

CLASS MATCHUP DATE 6A Tupelo vs. Biloxi Wednesday, 4 p.m. 6A Germantown vs. Harrison Central Wednesday,, 5:30 p.m. 5A Callaway vs. Laurel Tuesday, 4 p.m. 5A Lafayette vs. West Jones Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. 4A Pontotoc vs. Quitman Monday, 4 p.m. 4A Louisville vs. Raymond Monday, 5:30 p.m. 3A Booneville vs. Morton Wednesday, 9 a.m. 3A Kossuth vs. Forest Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. 2A Belmont vs. Lake Tuesday, 9 a.m. 2A East Webster vs. Heidelberg Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. 1A Biggersville vs. Bay Springs Monday, 9 a.m. 1A Ingomar vs. Simmons Monday, 10:30 a.m.

As for the boys, Picayune now serves as the Coast’s sole representative. The 17-14 Maroon Tide will face the 24-7 Provine Rams on Tuesday at the Coliseum. A win for the Tide would clinch a spot in the 5A State Championship against either Pontotoc or Horn Lake.

The remaining boys basketball playoff games are as follows:

CLASS MATCHUP DATE 6A Horn Lake vs. NW Rankin Wednesday, 7 p.m. 6A Olive Branch vs. Brandon Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. 5A Provine vs. Picayune Tuesday, 7 p.m. 5A Pontotoc vs. Raymond Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. 4A Yazoo City vs. South Pike Monday, 7 p.m. 4A Pontotoc vs. Raymond Monday, 8:30 p.m. 3A Booneville vs. Morton Wednesday, 12 p.m. 3A Byhalia vs. SE Lauderdale Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. 2A Coahoma County vs. Newton Tuesday, 12 p.m. 2A North Side vs. Bogue Chitto Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. 1A Byers vs. McEvans Monday, 12 p.m. 1A West Union vs. McAdams Monday, 1:30 p.m.

Championship games will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Coliseum.

