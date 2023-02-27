MHSAA Basketball Playoffs head to Coliseum for semifinals, three Coast teams remaining
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The MHSAA Basketball Playoffs are winding down, and as the Coliseum prepares to host this year’s final games, three schools from coastal counties are just one win away from playing for new hardware.
In girls basketball, both Biloxi and Harrison Central came out on top during the 6A Quarterfinals at Pearl River Community College. Now, with a win from each team, the two teams could be primed to face each other for the fourth time this season -- Biloxi winning all three matchups.
Before that can happen, each team must first make their way past Germantown and Tupelo -- both teams having lost just twice up to this point in the season.
Here’s the complete picture of the girls basketball playoffs this week:
|CLASS
|MATCHUP
|DATE
|6A
|Tupelo vs. Biloxi
|Wednesday, 4 p.m.
|6A
|Germantown vs. Harrison Central
|Wednesday,, 5:30 p.m.
|5A
|Callaway vs. Laurel
|Tuesday, 4 p.m.
|5A
|Lafayette vs. West Jones
|Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
|4A
|Pontotoc vs. Quitman
|Monday, 4 p.m.
|4A
|Louisville vs. Raymond
|Monday, 5:30 p.m.
|3A
|Booneville vs. Morton
|Wednesday, 9 a.m.
|3A
|Kossuth vs. Forest
|Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
|2A
|Belmont vs. Lake
|Tuesday, 9 a.m.
|2A
|East Webster vs. Heidelberg
|Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.
|1A
|Biggersville vs. Bay Springs
|Monday, 9 a.m.
|1A
|Ingomar vs. Simmons
|Monday, 10:30 a.m.
As for the boys, Picayune now serves as the Coast’s sole representative. The 17-14 Maroon Tide will face the 24-7 Provine Rams on Tuesday at the Coliseum. A win for the Tide would clinch a spot in the 5A State Championship against either Pontotoc or Horn Lake.
The remaining boys basketball playoff games are as follows:
|CLASS
|MATCHUP
|DATE
|6A
|Horn Lake vs. NW Rankin
|Wednesday, 7 p.m.
|6A
|Olive Branch vs. Brandon
|Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.
|5A
|Provine vs. Picayune
|Tuesday, 7 p.m.
|5A
|Pontotoc vs. Raymond
|Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.
|4A
|Yazoo City vs. South Pike
|Monday, 7 p.m.
|4A
|Pontotoc vs. Raymond
|Monday, 8:30 p.m.
|3A
|Booneville vs. Morton
|Wednesday, 12 p.m.
|3A
|Byhalia vs. SE Lauderdale
|Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.
|2A
|Coahoma County vs. Newton
|Tuesday, 12 p.m.
|2A
|North Side vs. Bogue Chitto
|Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.
|1A
|Byers vs. McEvans
|Monday, 12 p.m.
|1A
|West Union vs. McAdams
|Monday, 1:30 p.m.
Championship games will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Coliseum.
