MHSAA Basketball Playoffs head to Coliseum for semifinals, three Coast teams remaining

Harrison Central, Picayune and Biloxi all serve home to the three remaining Coastal teams in...
Harrison Central, Picayune and Biloxi all serve home to the three remaining Coastal teams in the MHSAA Basketball Playoffs.(WLOX)
By Dylan Jones
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The MHSAA Basketball Playoffs are winding down, and as the Coliseum prepares to host this year’s final games, three schools from coastal counties are just one win away from playing for new hardware.

In girls basketball, both Biloxi and Harrison Central came out on top during the 6A Quarterfinals at Pearl River Community College. Now, with a win from each team, the two teams could be primed to face each other for the fourth time this season -- Biloxi winning all three matchups.

Before that can happen, each team must first make their way past Germantown and Tupelo -- both teams having lost just twice up to this point in the season.

Here’s the complete picture of the girls basketball playoffs this week:

CLASSMATCHUPDATE
6ATupelo vs. BiloxiWednesday, 4 p.m.
6AGermantown vs. Harrison CentralWednesday,, 5:30 p.m.
5ACallaway vs. LaurelTuesday, 4 p.m.
5ALafayette vs. West JonesTuesday, 5:30 p.m.
4APontotoc vs. QuitmanMonday, 4 p.m.
4ALouisville vs. RaymondMonday, 5:30 p.m.
3ABooneville vs. MortonWednesday, 9 a.m.
3AKossuth vs. ForestWednesday, 10:30 a.m.
2ABelmont vs. LakeTuesday, 9 a.m.
2AEast Webster vs. HeidelbergTuesday, 10:30 a.m.
1ABiggersville vs. Bay SpringsMonday, 9 a.m.
1AIngomar vs. SimmonsMonday, 10:30 a.m.

As for the boys, Picayune now serves as the Coast’s sole representative. The 17-14 Maroon Tide will face the 24-7 Provine Rams on Tuesday at the Coliseum. A win for the Tide would clinch a spot in the 5A State Championship against either Pontotoc or Horn Lake.

The remaining boys basketball playoff games are as follows:

CLASSMATCHUPDATE
6AHorn Lake vs. NW RankinWednesday, 7 p.m.
6AOlive Branch vs. BrandonWednesday, 8:30 p.m.
5AProvine vs. PicayuneTuesday, 7 p.m.
5APontotoc vs. RaymondTuesday, 8:30 p.m.
4AYazoo City vs. South PikeMonday, 7 p.m.
4APontotoc vs. RaymondMonday, 8:30 p.m.
3ABooneville vs. MortonWednesday, 12 p.m.
3AByhalia vs. SE LauderdaleWednesday, 1:30 p.m.
2ACoahoma County vs. NewtonTuesday, 12 p.m.
2ANorth Side vs. Bogue ChittoTuesday, 1:30 p.m.
1AByers vs. McEvansMonday, 12 p.m.
1AWest Union vs. McAdamsMonday, 1:30 p.m.

Championship games will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Coliseum.

