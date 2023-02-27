Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

‘Jackson vs. Everyone’: Brawl over H.B. 1020 enters national arena

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba watches on Feb. 7, 2023, at the state Capitol in Jackson,...
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba watches on Feb. 7, 2023, at the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss., as lawmakers debate a bill that would expand the patrol territory for the state-run Capitol Police and create a court system with appointed rather than elected judges. People in Mississippi's majority-Black capital city say the mostly white state Legislature is trying to encroach on their rights of self-government. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The fight over one of the most controversial Mississippi House bills of the session has now reached the national spotlight.

On Monday, an article regarding the showdown over H.B. 1020 sat on CNN’s homepage. Above the article, a quote that read, “It’s the worst of what Mississippi can be.”

The article, A proposed ‘takeover’ has sparked a battle for power in one of America’s Blackest big cities, delves into the bill, mostly centering on those opposed to its potential enactment.

An opinion article regarding the bill was also posted on The Daily Beast’s website on Monday with the headline being, Jim Crow Is Resurrected in Mississippi.

House Bill 1020, as it was originally written, would carve out nearly one-fourth of the capital city and establish a new court system with unelected judges and prosecutors for the crimes that take place in what’s known as the Capitol Complex Improvement District.

After being modified last week, the Senate Judiciary A Committee’s version of H.B. 1020 would not cause the Capital Complex Improvement District, or CCID, to expand. However, the Capitol Police’s jurisdiction would expand to include the entire city.

Possibly its most controversial feature had been gutted by the Senate committee. In their version, there would be no separate judicial district in Jackson. But the bill would ensure funding of temporary special judges through 2026.

These changes still have to clear the full Senate. If it does clear that hurdle, H.B. 1020 is expected to go to a conference committee where lawmakers from both chambers will work out a compromise between the two versions.

Even with the changes, the bill has caused an outcry among the leadership in Jackson, most notably from Mayor Chowke Antar Lumumba, who compared it to apartheid.

In a statement released Friday, he said a provision of the bill that “suggests” the city and Department of Public Safety sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) spelling out the expectations of both parties is a sign lawmakers know 1020 is “fraught with constitutional issues.”

“They want it cloaked as an agreement between the city and the state - as opposed to what it really is - a seizure of power over our city,” Lumumba said.

Representative Bennie Thompson has also discussed the bill with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Supporters of 1020, though, say the expanded Capitol Police jurisdiction is needed to help quell the surge of violence in a city whose homicide rate ranks highest in the United States among major cities.

Jackson ended 2022 with 133 homicides, a 13 percent drop from the year before, when 153 people lost their lives to violence, according to 3 On Your Side figures.

When asked, seven members of the Jackson delegation opposed to H.B. 1020 did not have a singular plan to address the crime in Jackson.

Instead, they just want the system that currently exists to receive more funding. This includes more support for the Jackson Police Department.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Police investigating Biloxi shooting
Mike Boyle, a cultivator and cannabis patient from Columbus, Miss., networks with vendors at...
State cannabis industry going through some growing pains
The outdoor market runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. when open.
Mississippi Antique Galleria introduces monthly outdoor market
The bookstore will officially close its doors March 25.
Bay Books permanently closing due to skyrocketing rent prices
For 16 years, the bridge has had several visitors -- everyone from daily walkers to Marathon...
Biloxi Bay Bridge Pedestrian Walk to close for maintenance

Latest News

Look at what work is being done to keep the local place intact during bad weather.
UPDATE: Ocean Springs prepares fishing pier ahead of storm season
Stone County parents hear how they can protect their children. Stephanie Poole explains the...
Law enforcement holds community meeting on child safety
Amanda Glover Evans and Sharonda Allen share details on how you can sign up for this upcoming...
Co-parenting classes from the Harrison County Advocacy Center
Gallery 782 is celebrating 14 years in business at its location in Biloxi. David Elliott...
Gallery 782 celebrates 14 years in Biloxi
The Juicy Caboosy is now open! Co-owner Ailsa von Dobeneck tells us more about this unique...
In the Kitchen with The Juicy Caboosy