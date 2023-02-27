Former Jackson County employee pleads guilty to embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, Jonathan Wayne Smith was convicted of two counts of embezzlement.

Smith was originally arrested last year after stealing road maintenance equipment and two catalytic convertors from Jackson County taxpayers. He was also issued a demand letter worth $3,549.79. A majority of the equipment has already been recovered and returned to Jackson County.

Authorities say several items were recovered at various pawn shops in connection to the embezzlement investigation of former Jackson County road supervisor Jonathan Wayne Smith. (Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)

“Thank you to the investigators and prosecutors in this case,” said State Auditor Shad White. “We will continue to protect taxpayers against misuse of their property, big and small.”

Smith is now convicted of a felony offense and will not be allowed to handle public money again. Judge Kathy King Jackson’s sentencing order has been filed with the Jackson County Circuit Clerk’s office for public inspection.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office at any time by visiting www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1:800-321-1275 during normal business hours.

