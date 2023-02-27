Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Former Jackson County employee pleads guilty to embezzlement

Jonathan Wayne Smith, a former employee of the Jackson County Road Department, is facing one...
Jonathan Wayne Smith, a former employee of the Jackson County Road Department, is facing one felony charge of embezzlement.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, Jonathan Wayne Smith was convicted of two counts of embezzlement.

Smith was originally arrested last year after stealing road maintenance equipment and two catalytic convertors from Jackson County taxpayers. He was also issued a demand letter worth $3,549.79. A majority of the equipment has already been recovered and returned to Jackson County.

Authorities say several items were recovered at various pawn shops in connection to the...
Authorities say several items were recovered at various pawn shops in connection to the embezzlement investigation of former Jackson County road supervisor Jonathan Wayne Smith.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)

“Thank you to the investigators and prosecutors in this case,” said State Auditor Shad White. “We will continue to protect taxpayers against misuse of their property, big and small.”

Smith is now convicted of a felony offense and will not be allowed to handle public money again. Judge Kathy King Jackson’s sentencing order has been filed with the Jackson County Circuit Clerk’s office for public inspection.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office at any time by visiting www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1:800-321-1275 during normal business hours.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Police investigating Biloxi shooting
Mike Boyle, a cultivator and cannabis patient from Columbus, Miss., networks with vendors at...
State cannabis industry going through some growing pains
The outdoor market runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. when open.
Mississippi Antique Galleria introduces monthly outdoor market
The bookstore will officially close its doors March 25.
Bay Books permanently closing due to skyrocketing rent prices
For 16 years, the bridge has had several visitors -- everyone from daily walkers to Marathon...
Biloxi Bay Bridge Pedestrian Walk to close for maintenance

Latest News

Congressman Mike Ezell and other members of the House Committee on Homeland Security recently...
Congressman Mike Ezell returns from trip to the US/Mexico border
State Troopers have cleared the scene of a rolled-over log truck in George County.
Log truck rollover crash cleared on Hwy 63 on-ramp
Adjacent to Margaritaville Resort, Paradise Pier offers thrill rides and refreshments all while...
Paradise Pier opens this weekend in Biloxi
Recovery efforts postponed for man who fell from barge into Miss. River