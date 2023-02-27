Doobie Brothers world tour coming to Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Doobie Brothers fans in South Mississippi will have the chance to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary with them.
The Doobie Brothers will make a stop at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Aug. 28 as part of the band’s anniversary tour.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.
