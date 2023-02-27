Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Doobie Brothers world tour coming to Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum

The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour
The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Doobie Brothers fans in South Mississippi will have the chance to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary with them.

The Doobie Brothers will make a stop at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Aug. 28 as part of the band’s anniversary tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Police investigating Biloxi shooting
Mike Boyle, a cultivator and cannabis patient from Columbus, Miss., networks with vendors at...
State cannabis industry going through some growing pains
Fungal infections hit Mississippi state
Fungal infection cases strike Mississippi
The outdoor market runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. when open.
Mississippi Antique Galleria introduces monthly outdoor market
Renaissance Festival returns to Hattiesburg Zoo
7th annual Renaissance Festival announces return to Hattiesburg Zoo

Latest News

Two members of the state award-winning theatre company from Ocean Springs High School, Xavier...
Award-winning Ocean Springs theatre group uses diversity to set itself apart
Tune in for a live performance from Lyndzie Padula and other members of Ocean Springs High...
Cast from OSHS's award-winning theatre company performs live on GMM
Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum September 20, 2023...
Guns N’ Roses world tour coming to Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Crowds of people came together waiting for the floats and throws from the Krewe of Bacchus
Adam Devine brings laughs and good vibes during reign as King of Bacchus