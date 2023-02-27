Black History Month
Congressman Mike Ezell returns from trip to southern border

Congressman Mike Ezell (right)
Congressman Mike Ezell (right)(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (WLOX) - Congressman Mike Ezell is back in Washington D.C. after joining other members of the House Committee on Homeland Security on a trip to El Paso, Texas.

“As sheriff, I saw the impact of the border crisis on our communities, especially through the flow of fentanyl and other drugs,” he said in a press release Monday. “After seeing the mess at our border firsthand, it’s even more clear that the Biden administration has failed the American people.”

While in El Paso, committee members met with agents and officers from Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations and other law enforcement agencies.

“Our border patrol agents are the first line of defense at our Southern border and cannot be an afterthought,” Ezell said. “With my colleagues on the Homeland Security Committee, I’ll make sure we are equipping our agents with the tools to be successful in the fight to protect our nation.

Congressman Ezell and Congressman Michael Guest also met with members of the Mississippi National Guard stationed in West Texas.

