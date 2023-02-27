Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Biloxi man sentenced 20 years after shooting arrow at boater

Billy Shanell Nailer, Jr., 50
Billy Shanell Nailer, Jr., 50(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Billy Shanell Nailer, Jr., 50, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated assault after using a crossbow to shoot an arrow at one boater on the Biloxi River.

During the trial, the jury head from two brothers, who said they were traveling up the river to visit a nearby family member when they turned around in front of Nailer’s house due to debris from a recent storm. It was then that Nailer shot an arrow into the back of the seat of one of the brothers, who then returned home and called the police.

During testimony from a boater who traveled the same route just a day before, it was revealed Nailer also pointed a crossbow at him as he passed by. All three people were familiar with Nailer from previous incidents.

Biloxi PD also testified, saying that during a search of Nailer’s home, they found a crossbow and five arrows in his master closet. The arrows bore the same brand, color and manufacture date stamp as the one lodged into the back of the victim’s boat seat.

“We commend the victims for contacting the police and cooperating through this prosecution and the Biloxi Police Department for their thorough investigation in this case. This habitual sentence handed down by the Court is appropriate given this defendant’s actions and his criminal history,” said District Attorney W. Crosby Parker.

Nailer was prosecuted as a habitual offender, meaning the 20 years must be served day-to-day without the possibility of early release or parole.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Police investigating Biloxi shooting
Mike Boyle, a cultivator and cannabis patient from Columbus, Miss., networks with vendors at...
State cannabis industry going through some growing pains
The outdoor market runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. when open.
Mississippi Antique Galleria introduces monthly outdoor market
The bookstore will officially close its doors March 25.
Bay Books permanently closing due to skyrocketing rent prices
For 16 years, the bridge has had several visitors -- everyone from daily walkers to Marathon...
Biloxi Bay Bridge Pedestrian Walk to close for maintenance

Latest News

Jonathan Wayne Smith, a former employee of the Jackson County Road Department, is facing one...
Former Jackson County employee pleads guilty to embezzlement
Congressman Mike Ezell and other members of the House Committee on Homeland Security recently...
Congressman Mike Ezell returns from trip to the US/Mexico border
State Troopers have cleared the scene of a rolled-over log truck in George County.
Log truck rollover crash cleared on Hwy 63 on-ramp
Adjacent to Margaritaville Resort, Paradise Pier offers thrill rides and refreshments all while...
Paradise Pier opens this weekend in Biloxi