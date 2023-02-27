Black History Month
Biloxi Bay Bridge Pedestrian Walk to close for maintenance

The Biloxi Bay Bridge, commonly known as the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge, is closing its pedestrian walkway Monday morning at 7 a.m. for maintenance.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Bay Bridge, commonly known as the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge, is closing its pedestrian walkway Monday morning at 7 a.m. for maintenance.

For 16 years, the bridge has had several visitors -- everyone from daily walkers to Marathon runners have used the bridge.

Amberlee Holmes remembers when the bridge did not have a pedestrian walkway prior to it being rebuilt after hurricane Katrina.

“I was born and raised here, so I used to run it in High School. It is a part of Ocean Springs,” Holmes said.

Michael Thousand uses the bridge as a form of exercise. He usually walks alongside his parents.

“A lot of people come here. A lot of different shapes and sizes. It’s all friendly on the bridge. It’s a simple ‘hi’ and keep it pushing,” Thousand said.

Maintenance is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday at 5 p.m.

“I think it’s a part of a lot of people’s routines. It’s a part of my weekend routine, so I guess it won’t really affect me, but I know people that after work it’s their main source of exercise,” Holmes said.

