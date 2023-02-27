Bay Books permanently closing due to skyrocketing rent prices

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Owners of Bay Books in Bay St. Louis have announced they are closing the store. Jeremy Burke and his wife Kristen Tusa have run the company more than a decade. After years of being a literary destination for book lovers they are no longer able to keep up with the significant rent increase.

“The cost of everything in sales just don’t meet anymore so that’s why we’re having to close up shop,” says Burke. “I can see in the future a lot of other retail businesses in this neighborhood; it’s just going to price itself out of the market.”

The couple purchased the bookstore in 2011 from the original owners. The business was fortunate to survive Hurricane Zeta and Covid-19, but the real estate market has been difficult to compete with.

“I think there definitely needs to be a discussion about what local officials or the real estate businesses can do to help businesses such as ours,” Tusa says. “There does need to be some consideration as to how much should be charged.”

The owners took to the company’s Facebook page Saturday to break the news to their customers. The outpour of disappointment under the post was a pure depiction of the fixture Bay Books has become for the beachside neighborhood.

“I think it’s been a very, very good run,” says Burke. “Closing, it’s not about me; it’s not about Bay Bookstore. To make an announcement that we were going to close, just the outpouring of people that are truly sad, asking what they can do to help. It’s very humbling to think that we made an impact on the community.”

Burke and Tusa have accepted the change but are saddened the place they’ve grown up is no longer affordable.

“While there’s progress in the community, we’re a causality to that,” she said.

“Some of the shops that kind of brought you to the dance are kind of left on the sidelines after doing so much for the community,” Burke added.

As the pages turn toward a new chapter, they both remain optimistic.

“I’m a firm believe that you either take change by the hand or it’s going to take you by the throat. Bay St. Louis is changing I think for the better,” Burke concluded. “It’s no longer a hidden gem. I’m very proud that we’re able to hang on for this long. It’s a testament to Bay St. Louis and all of our support that we’ve had over the years.”

The bookstore will officially close its doors March 25. All books and merchandise will be on sale until that date.

