Scouts across South Mississippi build model rockets for Space Exploration Merit badge

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Scouts all across South Mississippi spent their Saturday earning their Space Exploration Merit Badge by learning Newton’s laws of motion and building model rockets at Camp Wilkes.

While the scouts were learning about building their rockets, they were also introduced to another possible field of profession.

“Part of the curriculum includes a study of careers and possible avenues they may go as adults,” said Scout Master Thomas Carroll.

“One of the things we’ve talked about was what kind of jobs can you do in the aerospace industry,” said Scout Master Tim Willis. “So being able to expose all these young people to these things is a great thing scouting does.”

The curriculum allows the scouts to take what they learn from lectures and apply them with hands-on experience.

“We were learning about an object at motion stays at motion also force equals mass times acceleration. So, what I tried to do is make sure I didn’t have too much weight, but a good bit so the force would still be good,” said Trip Willis. “The first rocket I put a bit too much tape on it, so it didn’t go as high, but the second one, I made sure I put less more tape on it so it flew higher.”

To the scouts, the experience gave them a better understanding of science. But to a scout master, it gave them a chance to impact their lives.

“We gotten a couple of breaks and the excitement of building a rocket also when we’re learning at the same time was better than sitting in a class and writing down notes,” said Trip.

“Every person’s journey is different,” said Carroll. “My journey is going to be different from anyone’s journey that’s going to be walking through life and it’s neat as a leader to be able to be just one step along the way.”

The young and older scouts will have the chance to learn new things like cooking, survival and camping skills at Camp Wilkes on March 25.

