Runners take streets of Biloxi to run for special cause

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Disability Connection hosted the 35th annual Arbor Day Run/Walk/Roll in Biloxi. The event encourages people with disabilities to compete.

Several organizations, including Ainsley’s Angels, participated. Running in a 5k while pushing a wheelchair is no easy task, but 11-year-old Jraysen Cuevas was up for the challenge.

“I’m going to be pushing my little sister, and we’re going to be running a 5k about three miles maybe, and there’s a lot of other people around here that are going to be doing the same thing,” Cuevas said.

The run usually has around 500 people running yearly.

“I’m a teacher and event coordinator at a public ministry in Savannah, Tennessee, and what we do is serve children and adults with special needs,” said runner Debbe Welch. “It’s dear to my heart. I’m passionate about it and grateful to be able to be here and support that.”

Cuevas told us he and his sister both have autism, which is why this run is extra special.

“I believe it’s very important because all of the people here have a lot of disabilities. Some people can’t even talk clearly or see clearly. That’s why we are going to encourage them by pushing them for three miles or maybe a couple more miles,” Cuevas said.

