Police investigating Biloxi shooting

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Biloxi that sent one person to the hospital.

Around 2:06 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 900 block of Howard Avenue to the report of a fight.

When they arrived, police said someone started shooting a gun in the area. As more officers arrived, a 23-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the shooter has not been identified by police.

