Police investigating Biloxi shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Biloxi that sent one person to the hospital.

Around 2:06 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 900 block of Howard Avenue to the report of a fight.

When they arrived, police said someone started shooting a gun in the area. As more officers arrived, a 23-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the shooter has not been identified by police.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.