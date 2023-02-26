Launch of “Hoop It Up” in Moss Point brings kids to the court

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday morning saw several kids hitting the court for the launch of “Hoop It Up Moss Point,” hosted by the River City’s parks & recreation department.

Hoop It Up Moss Point is a year-long initiative to bring the community together on one court at Sue Ellen Gym. All activities are centered around basketball, such as skill challenges for children, a half-court contest, a dunk contest and pickup games with police, firefighters, public works and more.

Parks and Recreation director Donna Joseph says their end goal of the new program is to build character through the game of basketball.

“We want our citizens, our parents, our players to know that we’re not just playing basketball during the basketball season,” she said. “We’re going to begin to play it year round.”

The group is looking for volunteers, coaches, sponsors and more. You can get involved by contacting Moss Point Parks and Recreation at 228-475-7887.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.