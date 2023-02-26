Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi-Ocean Springs hosts fitness expo

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Families on the Gulf Coast turned their focus to fitness on Saturday morning, putting their “Hearts & Soles” together for healthier tomorrows.

The Fit 4 Life project was hosted by the Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi-Ocean Springs. For nearly three hours, people came out to Point Cadet Plaza in Biloxi to participate in wellness activities and learning sessions. The free event also included a shoe drive and a bridge walk along the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge.

“So a lot of us joined JA the first year with COVID, and so we’ve all looked forward to having in-person events again and getting to have hand-on activities with the kids,” said Tiffani Lott with Fit 4 Life. “We also have a shoe drive to give to those in need. Just an all-around good community event.”

“I enjoy all the activities and the bridge walk,” said young participant Graham Ferrill. “I really enjoyed the vendors, too. I really liked the vendor where you spun a wheel and got a prize and a pencil. I spun a wheel a lot and I had a lot of exercises that I had to do.”

This was the first year for the Fit 4 Life event, which included more than 15 health vendors.

