JSU football player ‘doing well’ after suffering a cardiac arrest

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After suffering a cardiac arrest on Valentine’s Day, a Jackson State football player is “doing well,” according to his father.

Kaseem Vauls had stomach pains on Valentine’s Day before going into cardiac arrest the next morning.

According to his father, Kaseem had a heart biopsy on February 17 “to take some tissue samples to see the cause of everything,” and he “opened his eyes and is in stable condition.”

As of Friday, William posted on Twitter that his heart function is “around 50 percent,” and that “his liver and kidney numbers are dropping in a good way.”

“They are planning on taking him off the machine that he is on by or on Monday,” the tweet reads. “He is still a little sedated but progressing very well. His brain and motor skill are great and his lungs are great. Keep praying for him. Thank you guys so much for your prayers, love, and support for my son.”

It is still unknown what caused the stomach pains resulting to Kaseem suffering a cardiac arrest.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.