Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

JSU football player ‘doing well’ after suffering a cardiac arrest

JSU football player ‘doing well’ after suffering a cardiac arrest
JSU football player ‘doing well’ after suffering a cardiac arrest(Vauls family via WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After suffering a cardiac arrest on Valentine’s Day, a Jackson State football player is “doing well,” according to his father.

Kaseem Vauls had stomach pains on Valentine’s Day before going into cardiac arrest the next morning.

According to his father, Kaseem had a heart biopsy on February 17 “to take some tissue samples to see the cause of everything,” and he “opened his eyes and is in stable condition.”

As of Friday, William posted on Twitter that his heart function is “around 50 percent,” and that “his liver and kidney numbers are dropping in a good way.”

“They are planning on taking him off the machine that he is on by or on Monday,” the tweet reads. “He is still a little sedated but progressing very well. His brain and motor skill are great and his lungs are great. Keep praying for him. Thank you guys so much for your prayers, love, and support for my son.”

It is still unknown what caused the stomach pains resulting to Kaseem suffering a cardiac arrest.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo from a neighbor shows the trailer fully engulfed in flames Saturday morning.
2 dogs dead after D’Iberville trailer home fire
Crime scene tape
Police investigating Biloxi shooting
People got to see displays of cannabis plants at Cannacon.
Mississippi’s first CannaCon draws large crowds in Biloxi
Zyion Bell (left), Michael Carleon Casey (right)
Two teens arrested, charged in Gulfport shooting
Fungal infections hit Mississippi state
Fungal infection cases strike Mississippi

Latest News

Fungal infections hit Mississippi state
Fungal infection cases strike Mississippi
Crime scene tape
Police investigating Biloxi shooting
Feeling like spring again today.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Renaissance Festival returns to Hattiesburg Zoo
7th annual Renaissance Festival announces return to Hattiesburg Zoo