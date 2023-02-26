Black History Month
Golden Eagles unveil 2023 football schedule

University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall led the Golden Eagles to a 7-6...
University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall led the Golden Eagles to a 7-6 record in 2022.(University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of midweek road Sun Belt Conference contests highlight the league portion of the 2023 University of Southern Mississippi football schedule.

The Sun Belt dates were released Friday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles will play at the University of South Alabama, Tuesday, Oct. 17, and will head to Cajun country on Thursday, Nov. 9, to tangle with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

After three-straight non-conference games with Alcorn State University, Florida State University and Tulane University to open the season, a meeting in Jonesboro, Ark., to take on Arkansas State University on Sept. 23 kicks off USM’s second season of Sun Belt football.

The Golden Eagles then play the next two weekends at home against Texas State University on Sept. 30 and Old Dominion University on Oct 7.

The ODU game serves as USM’s homecoming

After travelling to Mobile, Ala., for the midweek tussle with the Jaguars, USM stays on the road for a second, consecutive game, Oct. 28, at Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C.

USM will return home to welcome the University of Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 4.

Following the Thursday night game in Lafayette, La., USM ends the regular season with a pair of games, including a Nov. 18 road game with Mississippi State University, before ending with a home affair against Troy University on Nov. 25.

Game times and television designations will be made at a later date.

University of Southern Mississippi 2023 football schedule

DateOpponentSiteTime
Sept. 2Alcorn State UniversityHattiesburg, Miss.TBA
Sept. 9Florida State UniversityTallahassee, Fla.TBA
Sept. 16Tulane UniversityHattiesburg, Miss.TBA
Sept. 23Arkansas State University*Jonesboro, Ark,TBA
Sept. 30Texas State University*Hattiesburg, Miss.TBA
Oct. 7Old Dominion University*Hattiesburg, Miss.TBA
Oct. 17 (Tuesday)University of South Alabama*Mobile, Ala.TBA
Oc.t. 28Appalachian State University*Boone, N.C.TBA
Nov. 4University of Louisiana-Monroe*Hattiesburg, Miss.TBA
Nov. 9 (Thursday)University of Louisiana-Lafayette*Lafayette, La.TBA
Nov. 18Mississippi State UniversityStarkville, Miss.TBA
Nov. 25Troy University*Hattiesburg, Miss.TBA
*Sun Belt Conference game

