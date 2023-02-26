Fungal infection cases strike Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has identified over 50 fungal infections and nearly a dozen clinical cases in the state, with four cases potentially ending in death.

This infection is believed to be resistant to drugs, in addition to being very difficult to identify in the body.

The fungus has caused outbreaks in a few healthcare settings.

The health department also warns that the symptoms may not be noticeable in the patient.

This is an ongoing investigation for the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.