Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Fungal infection cases strike Mississippi

Fungal Bacteria infections hit Mississippi state
Fungal Bacteria infections hit Mississippi state(CDC)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has identified over 50 fungal infections and nearly a dozen clinical cases in the state, with four cases potentially ending in death.

This infection is believed to be resistant to drugs, in addition to being very difficult to identify in the body.

The fungus has caused outbreaks in a few healthcare settings.

The health department also warns that the symptoms may not be noticeable in the patient.

This is an ongoing investigation for the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Youth pastor arrested for sexual battery against minor
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mississippi youth pastor
New developments are coming out of Long Beach following a much-heated debate to save a historic...
Tensions rise over fate of historic Long Beach oak tree
Michael David Wheeler, 51, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement...
Biloxi man sentenced for aggravated assault on two police officers
Zyion Bell (left), Michael Carleon Casey (right)
Two teens arrested, charged in Gulfport shooting
People got to see displays of cannabis plants at Cannacon.
Mississippi’s first CannaCon draws large crowds in Biloxi

Latest News

Mike Boyle, a cultivator and cannabis patient from Columbus, Miss., networks with vendors at...
State cannabis industry going through some growing pains
The group is looking for volunteers, coaches, sponsors and more.
Launch of “Hoop It Up” in Moss Point brings kids to the court
This was the first year for the Fit 4 Life event, which included more than 15 health vendors.
Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi-Ocean Springs hosts fitness expo
Launch of “Hoop It Up” in Moss Point brings kids to the court