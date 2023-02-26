Another warm day expected

You may run into some patchy fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect through midmorning. However, this afternoon will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s on the coast, and inland areas will warm up into the low 80s. It’s going to become breezy tonight with winds out of the southwest. Low temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 60s.

We’re going to warm up even more on Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s. It will stay breezy, and some gusts over 30 MPH will be possible from the southwest. This is all happening ahead of a cold front.

However, this front may not completely pass through by Tuesday. If it stays to our north, we’re going to stay warm and humid. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be in the low 80s. Rain chances will be slim to none.

Another low pressure system and cold front have a better chance at bringing a few showers and storms on Thursday. It’s going to stay warm on Thursday with highs in the low 80s. After the front passes, it will turn cooler by Friday. For now, we’re looking at highs in the upper 60s by the end of the week.

