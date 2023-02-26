Black History Month
7th annual Renaissance Festival announces return to Hattiesburg Zoo

Renaissance Festival celebrates seventh year in Hattiesburg
By Trey Howard
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday,, the Hattiesburg Zoo transported visitors back to medieval times as the Renaissance Festival hit the Hub City.

This is the festival’s seventh year, and visitors participated in several activities like arts and crafts, archery and live-action role play.

Hundreds came dressed in either their best medieval wear or as their favorite mythical characters as part of the event sponsors, the larping games Aftermath and Cerroneth.

“What I saw people loved about Renaissance Festivals was the hands-on portion, so we really tried doing that,” said organizer Jeremy Cumpton. “We have our fighting arena back here.

“I saw that at a couple of Renaissance Festivals I went to. Not with these swords, but with other weapons, and I was like ‘How can we do that?’ And the larpers have foam weapons, which works perfectly with children here. We do sacrifice a couple a year. They get destroyed by the children. But it’s all worth it in the name of fun.”

The Ren Fest is a two-day event and will continue at 10 a.m. Sunday.

