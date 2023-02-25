St. Patrick’s Jake Landgrave signs with MGCCC baseball

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs are getting some homegrown talent on the diamond next year.

Friday St. Patrick’s Jake Landgrave put pen to paper to sigh on with the Mississippi Gulf Coast baseball team.

The senior is an integral part of a Fighting Irish team that is led by former Gulf Coast baseball alum Tyler Buckley.

Landgrave will add velocity and a deadly curveball to the Bulldogs pitching staff next season.

”Its exciting. Since last year I pushed myself to get stronger in the weight room, get better on the field,” said Landgrave. “All the dedication that I put in during the offseason came to this moment. [My mom is] the one that’s pushed me the most and then coming to this school, getting to know coach Buckley, he helped push me as well to get to the point that I’m at.”

Landgrave will be one of the leaders on the bump for the fighting Irish this spring before he heads to Perk.

