Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Police: 2 arrested after woman found bound with duct tape in truck

Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier have been arrested after a woman was found bound with duct tape.
Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier have been arrested after a woman was found bound with duct tape.(Vermont State Police)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEACHAM, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Police in Vermont have arrested two people after a woman was found inside a truck with her head covered and her hands bound with duct tape.

According to the Vermont State Police, Mack Varnum, 45, and Nichole Cloutier, 36, face multiple charges including kidnapping, unlawful restraint and aggravated assault. Varnum also faces a charge of attempted murder.

The report of the bound woman came in Thursday at about 11:30 a.m. Police said the victim told them she was picked up on the side of the road by Varnum and Cloutier and then restrained and bound. She said they drove her around for several hours while threatening her life.

Police said the victim was left alone at some point in the truck and managed to break free to drive away. She drove herself to St. Johnsbury Village where she was spotted.

Investigators said the woman was freed by first responders, treated at the hospital and released.

Varnum and Cloutier are currently being held without bail.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Youth pastor arrested for sexual battery against minor
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mississippi youth pastor
New developments are coming out of Long Beach following a much-heated debate to save a historic...
Tensions rise over fate of historic Long Beach oak tree
Michael David Wheeler, 51, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement...
Biloxi man sentenced for aggravated assault on two police officers
Zyion Bell (left), Michael Carleon Casey (right)
Two teens arrested, charged in Gulfport shooting
People got to see displays of cannabis plants at Cannacon.
Mississippi’s first CannaCon draws large crowds in Biloxi

Latest News

Police say at least eight people were injured in a fight at the Pink Parrot bar in Oklahoma...
Eight people injured in Oklahoma City bar fight
What started as a normal ride on a city bus quickly turned into a parent’s worst nightmare.
Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus
Rochester fatal pedestrian vs snowplow
Pedestrian fatally struck by snowplow in Minnesota
A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Ukraine: Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on