Loaves & Fishes opening new location in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi non-profit Loaves and Fishes will be moving again in the coming months. A generous donor has given the soup kitchen a new building in Biloxi.

For more than a year now, Loaves & Fishes has been serving meals to the homeless out of a food truck outside Back Bay Mission. After several months of searching the non-profit’s board has finally found the perfect space for a new permanent home.

“In December of 2022, we were fortunate enough to be donated a building from Fred Swan, a local Biloxi businessman,” says Beth Moore, Loaves & Fishes Board of Directors Vice President. “We’re very excited and thankful for Mr. Swan.”

Moore says the new location on Judge Sekul Avenue could open by Summer, but there’s much work to be done.

“We are currently working with the City of Biloxi to get permits for the new home which will include and office, a very large dining area, and a kitchen which we will install because there is nothing there right now,” she says.

Along with the inside renovations, the building which was previously a Mexican restaurant needs a new roof.

“We just started our fundraising for the new building,” says Moore. “Those funds will be used directly for the remodeling of the building.”

Loaves & Fishes has been a huge help for people who are extremely grateful for the volunteers who feed them each week. Joseph Duque has frequented the soup kitchen many times and expressed nothing but gratitude for their efforts.

“I’m just thankful for all the people and all the things they’ve done and everything that the community does,” says Duque. “Just keep up the good work and God bless everyone.”

Loaves and Fishes will hold a Pickleball tournament in May to raise money for the renovation of its new location.

