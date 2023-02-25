Gulfport NAACP celebrates annual Black History Month program

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a night of celebration as the Gulfport NAACP hosted its annual Black History Month program.

“Our history is our history, but we’re no different from anybody else. We have the same goals and dreams like education, job opportunities, betterment for our children, and betterment for our communities, " said Gary Fredericks, President of the Gulfport NAACP.

Fredericks watched as people filled the tables at the Good Deeds Community Center to listen to the talents of impactful leaders throughout the year.

The program highlights accomplishments of young adults like MLK oratorical contest winner Rae’Anna White and Boys and Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast 2023 Youth of the Year, Lee Arie.

“What Black History Month means to me is gaining awareness for a group of people who were once oppressed. We have a voice this month, and we’re going to let our voices be heard,” said White.

Organizations across the coast performed traditional dances and speeches.

“A message requires consistency. If you’re constantly pressing a message or you’re constantly want people to hear something, you have to go over and over again or it’s just going to go up in the air and over their heads. You have to push the matter 100% all the time for it to get done,” said White.

City leaders also presented crowds with a motivational message to keep pushing forward.

“If you don’t know where you’ve been, any road can take you there. You can learn about things that have happened in the past. If it’s negative you try not to make those same mistakes You only stay on a positive platform and do good in life, " said Kenneth Truck Casey Sr.

The Gulfport Branch of the NAACP is planning a Mother of the Year event. Details will come at a later date.

