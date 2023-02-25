Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Foggy this morning. Toasty this afternoon.

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Taylor Graham
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The fog is back this morning! We’ll be under a Dense Fog Advisory through midmorning, so be careful if you have to drive. Most of the fog should lift by noon, and we’re going to warm up into the low 80s today. The humidity will make it feel even warmer.

Tonight will be mild and muggy again. Patchy dense fog is possible, and we’ll only cool down into the low to mid 60s by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. We’re going to warm up even more on Monday with highs near 80. It will turn breezy, and a weak front could bring a few showers.

However, this front may not completely pass through by Tuesday. If it stays to our north, we’re going to stay warm and humid. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to stay in the mid to upper 70s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Youth pastor arrested for sexual battery against minor
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mississippi youth pastor
New developments are coming out of Long Beach following a much-heated debate to save a historic...
Tensions rise over fate of historic Long Beach oak tree
Michael David Wheeler, 51, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement...
Biloxi man sentenced for aggravated assault on two police officers
Zyion Bell (left), Michael Carleon Casey (right)
Two teens arrested, charged in Gulfport shooting
The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting...
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Full bodycam video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Unseasonably warm and foggy
Eric's First Alert Forecast 2.24.23
Warm and foggy weekend
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Friday’s Forecast
Nearly 80 degrees for parts of South MS. Meanwhile, North MS is barely into the 40s. All thanks...
Wesley's Friday Afternoon First Alert Forecast