Foggy this morning. Toasty this afternoon.

The fog is back this morning! We’ll be under a Dense Fog Advisory through midmorning, so be careful if you have to drive. Most of the fog should lift by noon, and we’re going to warm up into the low 80s today. The humidity will make it feel even warmer.

Tonight will be mild and muggy again. Patchy dense fog is possible, and we’ll only cool down into the low to mid 60s by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. We’re going to warm up even more on Monday with highs near 80. It will turn breezy, and a weak front could bring a few showers.

However, this front may not completely pass through by Tuesday. If it stays to our north, we’re going to stay warm and humid. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to stay in the mid to upper 70s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.