Fan interest still high as SeaWolves’ season nears final stretch

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More than halfway through the season, interest is still high in the Mississippi SeaWolves. The team can always count on their fans for a morale boost each game.

“We want to enjoy some local fun, watch some sports and support the SeaWolves,” said Zachary Morgan.

Fans that will always have the desire to see a local team play in a sport they love.

“I think the games are exciting and it’s a fast-paced game and I like fast paced games,” said Bryson Cuevas. “So fast paced games excite me, and it always gets my adrenaline going.”

“It’s just a very entertaining,” said Morgan. “They got the lights and the music; they got all the energy and players. The game is fast and it’s just something to enjoy.”

Some of these fans, however, come for a different reason.

“I say I enjoy the fights,” said Morgan. “The fights, always the fights. Gotta love the fights.”

Despite the season or the reason for going, fans are just happy to have hockey in South Mississippi.

“I remember as a kid we had the SeaWolves then they disappeared and left,” said Morgan. “And now they’re back, so I can bring my kid out to enjoy the night.”

The SeaWolves host the Binghampton Black Bears on Wednesday night at the Coliseum. For times and tickets, you can visit the team’s website at mississippiseawolves.com.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.