Two teens arrested, charged in Gulfport shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department has announced the arrests of Zyion Bell, 16, and Michael Carleon Casey, 17. Both are charged with one county of armed robbery and one county of aggravated assault.

On February 15 around 2:17 a.m., officers with Gulfport PD responded to the area of South Street and East Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting and found a victim suffering from multiple gun wounds.

Through the course of investigation, detectives determined the victim picked up Bell and Casey after they had asked for a ride. Once in the vehicle, the teens revealed guns and attempted to rob the victim, who then fled from his vehicle. The victim was shot by both suspects, who then took the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

It was discovered that Bell was out on bond for a previous armed robbery that occurred in Gulfport. Casey was out on bond for a previous armed robbery that happened in Hancock County.

Both suspects were processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of a $500,000 bond set by Judge Patano.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is urged to contact Gulfport PD at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.