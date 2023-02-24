TRAFFIC ALERT: MS 605 between Reichold Rd. and Hillcrest Rd.

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers looking to travel over the Wilkes Drawbridge in Gulfport are running into some unforeseen delays Friday afternoon thanks to a bridge malfunction.

According to MDOT, the bridge is currently stuck in an upright position and is expected to delay traffic through 3:15 p.m. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route of travel.

To stay updated, you can visit https://mobile.MDOTtraffic.com/ to get the latest traffic information.

