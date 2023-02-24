Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

TRAFFIC ALERT: MS 605 between Reichold Rd. and Hillcrest Rd.

Traffic advisory
Traffic advisory(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers looking to travel over the Wilkes Drawbridge in Gulfport are running into some unforeseen delays Friday afternoon thanks to a bridge malfunction.

According to MDOT, the bridge is currently stuck in an upright position and is expected to delay traffic through 3:15 p.m. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route of travel.

To stay updated, you can visit https://mobile.MDOTtraffic.com/ to get the latest traffic information.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Jury released its findings on Wednesday that cleared Gulfport Police in the shooting...
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Full bodycam video released in fatal shooting of Jaheim McMillan
Morning Star Baptist Church holds prayer service
Gulfport community leaders call for unity following Grand Jury verdict
Advocates at Monday’s gathering also said they had seen video of the incident from a nearby...
Grand Jury clears Gulfport police in shooting of Jaheim McMillan
Chase Malley, owner of Mile High Daiquiris on Cowan Road in Gulfport, prepares a to-go order...
East Gulfport development in a feeding frenzy
Further details have been released regarding the events leading up to the shooting of...
Full investigation report regarding Jaheim McMillan shooting released by MBI

Latest News

Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident was a semi-truck versus a...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal I-10 wreck in Harrison Co. congests traffic
According to GPD, the truck is stuck across the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 near Gulf Avenue.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: 18-wheeler freed after getting stuck in sand across Highway 90
One person is dead after a wreck in Gulfport Monday afternoon.
Victim identified after Highway 90 wreck in Gulfport
Cleanup is expected to take a few hours, but crews are hoping to finish by noon.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson Co.